Broderick Brian C Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $71.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

