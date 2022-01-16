Short Interest in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expands By 62.8%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 538,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

