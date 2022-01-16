Short Interest in Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Grows By 60.6%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.5 days.
OTCMKTS NNCSF remained flat at $$4.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Nanosonics has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.73.
Nanosonics Company Profile
