Short Interest in Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Grows By 60.6%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.5 days.

OTCMKTS NNCSF remained flat at $$4.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Nanosonics has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.73.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

