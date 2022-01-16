Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

