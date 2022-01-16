Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.