Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $99,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 83.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.28.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

