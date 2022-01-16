King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 29,361 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,361 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $140,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 61.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Generac by 108.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.55.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

