Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 674 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

