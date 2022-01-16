HFR Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

