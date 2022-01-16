Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.26.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $86.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.