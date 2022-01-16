AGF Investments Inc. Sells 40,248 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 148.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

