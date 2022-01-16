Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock worth $80,718,365 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. reduced their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.01.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.04 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

