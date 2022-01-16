Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.08.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $50,177,623. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $705.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

