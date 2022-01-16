Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $244.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.