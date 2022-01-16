King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 158,317 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $29,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of KEX opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.