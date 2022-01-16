L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $68,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

LHX opened at $227.86 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

