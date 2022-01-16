Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of CVS opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

