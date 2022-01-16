TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$151.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

Shares of X traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$127.10. The company had a trading volume of 129,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

