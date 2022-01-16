MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.37 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $848,020.43 and $32,367.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.26 or 1.00084042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00099510 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00320526 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00440160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00157790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009684 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.