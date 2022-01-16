Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $797.86 million and approximately $38.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00385961 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008926 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.16 or 0.01236193 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,565,228,427 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,761,274 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

