IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 339 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

