SouthState Corp Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $301.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.