Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

