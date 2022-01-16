Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,268,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

AA opened at $61.39 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

