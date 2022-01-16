Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 957 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after acquiring an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

