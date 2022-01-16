AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,804 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,796 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,582 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

