Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

