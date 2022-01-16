iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $79,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 973,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 491,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,623,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $112.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

