iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

TIP stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

