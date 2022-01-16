Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,650,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $393,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

