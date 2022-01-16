Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,133 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $68,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBSI shares. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

