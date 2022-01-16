Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $94.84 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $94,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

