William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $398.63 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,332 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.97% of Dynatrace worth $398,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

