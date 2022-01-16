William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 589,894 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $263,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $284,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after buying an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

