Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,071 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

