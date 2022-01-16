Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

