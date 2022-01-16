Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,036 in the last three months. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

