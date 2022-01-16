Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the December 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 162,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

