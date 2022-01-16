Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $7,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $278,000.

PUCK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

