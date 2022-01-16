William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,931 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $176,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 142,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average is $233.15. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $201.02 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

