$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Terex stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. Terex has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Terex by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

