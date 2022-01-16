Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0440 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $91,119.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

