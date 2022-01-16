AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CI Financial worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

