Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.