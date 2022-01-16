O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SAP by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE SAP opened at $138.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.