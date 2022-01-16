Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

UPS stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

