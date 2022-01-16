rhino investment partners Inc Acquires Shares of 215,330 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 215,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000. Webster Financial makes up about 5.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

