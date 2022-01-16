rhino investment partners Inc Raises Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1,111.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney makes up 2.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWC stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

