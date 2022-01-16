rhino investment partners Inc Buys 65,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce accounts for 1.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.49% of Heritage Commerce worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $764.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

