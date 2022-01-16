rhino investment partners Inc Purchases New Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $405.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

